Hanseman, Jackson competing for Montgomery County judge seat

Hanseman currently serves as a judge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and started his law career in the military as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer trying court-martial cases. In the early 2000s, he joined a local firm and has worked in mostly civil law. He said he has a well-rounded background that helps him on the bench.

He called himself a law and order candidate and said as he’s campaigned he’s heard from concerned citizens about recent crime trends, including reports of an increase in homicides in the city of Dayton.

“People believe that crime is becoming more random, that there’s more happening in the middle of the day and that there’s more happening in places, you know like (drug stores), that you wouldn’t think it would happen and that is of great concern to people and they bring it up to me,” he said.

Hanseman said probation measures should be utilized when acceptable, but there needs to be accountability when they are broken.

“If people break those conditions, they need to face the consequences,” he said, noting that he believes people are more likely to change when they know what the expectations are and that there is punishment for not following them.

Hanseman also believes it takes too long for cases to get to trial, saying he has already begun work to accelerate the process, especially in civil litigation. He said he has been a “firm but fair” judge since he was sworn onto the bench and his years of experience working in both criminal and civil law have prepared him to serve.

“I believe in rehabilitation and I believe that people can be redeemed and can improve their lives,” Hanseman said. “I also believe that while they’re doing that, the public needs to be kept safe. And if someone is convicted of a crime, I’m going to do my best to keep the public safe.”

Angelina Jackson

Jackson is currently the lead of the appellate division in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office and has practiced law for 17 years. She said her experience as a public defender has given her a unique perspective that other judges don’t have.

“The majority of my career has been focused on public service and representing people who are either poor or disadvantaged, and I am running because I really care about Montgomery County,” she said. “I care about the people, I care about the well-being and the health and safety of this community.”

Jackson said she has heard concern from voters about crime, but also said she is careful to not paint Montgomery County as a place that is unsafe to live. Recent trends in gun violence and reckless driving are concerning, she said, and she believes her work as a public defender has given her experience to know when someone should be incarcerated and when someone can benefit from help here.

She said Montgomery County has done good work with its specialized dockets and she would be interested in expanding them if elected.

“We have the means for the majority of nonviolent, low-level felony cases to sentence a defendant to supervision within the community,” Jackson said. “In some situations, we are legally required to do that. We have an ongoing duty to utilize these alternatives.”

She said as a judge, she would be dedicated to upholding the law and making sure all people are treated fairly.

“As a judge, I will be committed to accurately interpreting and applying the law, while remaining cognizant of the fact that racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities do exist in our current system,” Jackson said. “I will not be afraid to confront and consider this reality, and I will commit to treating everyone who appears before the court with the dignity and respect they are entitled to as a human being.”