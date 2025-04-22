Hara Arena: What would you build at the former site?

The city of Trotwood and Harrison Twp. are collaborating on plans to redevelop the former Hara Arena site.
The two municipalities recently partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, completing a market study to consider redevelopment options for several sites along the Turner Road corridor, a 775-acre area that includes portions of Trotwood and Harrison Twp.
