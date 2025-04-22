Breaking: NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

Hara Arena: What would you build at the former site?

The Trotwood planning commission on Oct. 22 will hear a request to rezone the Hara Arena property from recreational to commercial use, which the facility s owner says will pave the way to clean-up and redevelopment.

Credit: Josh Sweigart

The city of Trotwood and Harrison Twp. are collaborating on plans to redevelop the former Hara Arena site.

The two municipalities recently partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, completing a market study to consider redevelopment options for several sites along the Turner Road corridor, a 775-acre area that includes portions of Trotwood and Harrison Twp.

What would you like to see at the location?

A new bar that only plays Guns N Roses songs? An Adventure Golf location? A new car lot? A new golf course? A new arena for professional sports? A factory to employ thousands of workers? Or a new brewery that only plays music from the ’80s.

Fill out the form and let us know. Have a little fun.

