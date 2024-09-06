Harrison Twp. man previously indicted for child sex crimes facing new charges

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Prince’s residence on Wednesday for a sexual assault investigation. The victim told deputies Prince sexually assaulted them on Tuesday, according to court documents.

When deputies spoke to Prince, he admitted to performing sex acts on the victim, an affidavit read.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday. Prince’s bond was set at $1 million on Thursday.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Prince on two counts of endangering children, five counts of sexual battery and six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, plus seven misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition in February, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Deputies opened an investigation into Prince last September after a 15-year-old reportedly received a sexually explicit text from Prince.

During forensic interviews, the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old girl disclosed multiple incidents that took place around Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 24, 2024, according to municipal court records.

Prince allegedly sent texts to both girls asking them to engage in sex acts with others and then send him images later.

During one incident he used a home surveillance system to watch and record one of the girls while she was nude, according to an affidavit. She was reportedly 13 years old at the time.

Prince has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 2 in common pleas court.