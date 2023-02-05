Harrison Twp. power outages left more than thousands without power due to crash, now restored

A crash in Harrison Twp. left more than thousands without power Sunday morning.
As of 12:21 p.m., power has been restored to all residents, the AES power outage map said. The map said at 11:21 a.m., 615 people within the Montgomery County area were without power. At 11:51 a.m., 355 residents were without power.
An AES spokesperson named Mary Ann Kabel said a crash on Haney Road led to the power outages. Initially, 1800 people were left without power, Kabel said.
A release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:10 a.m., a 2010 white Buick Lucerne was traveling east in the area of Haney Road/Flynn Street and lost control of the vehicle. The driver traveled off of the left side of the roadway and collided with a main AES-owned utility pole.
“The collision caused a power outage in the area which AES crews were dispatched to address,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver sustained no injuries.
About the Author