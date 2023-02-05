Harrison Twp. power outages left more than thousands without power due to crash, now restored

As of 12:21 p.m., power has been restored to all residents, the AES power outage map said. The map said at 11:21 a.m., 615 people within the Montgomery County area were without power. At 11:51 a.m., 355 residents were without power.

An AES spokesperson named Mary Ann Kabel said a crash on Haney Road led to the power outages. Initially, 1800 people were left without power, Kabel said.