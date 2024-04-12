Harrison Twp. woman accused of lying after toddler shoots self gets probation

The plea was entered on Wednesday, the same day an intervention in lieu of conviction report was scheduled to take place.

Investigators accused Brazzell of lying to Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Dayton Children’s Hospital staff after a 22-month-old boy accidentally shot himself in head on Feb. 11.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Medics responded to the Republic Drive apartment on a report of a child hitting his head on a table, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. The boy had a laceration that exposed his skull and a brain bleed with a possible frontal bone fracture.

A deputy noted dark-colored spots on the boy’s face that were consistent with stippling from a gunshot wound, according to court documents.

Brazzell and Rashaunda Rogers, Brazzell’s fiancée and the boy’s mother, reportedly found the boy standing with blood on his face.

During an interview with a deputy, Brazzell said she was in the bathroom when she heard the boy screaming and found him standing in the bedroom by the bed, according to court records.

“She stated Rashaunda told her (the boy) ran into the television stand,” an affidavit read. “Initially, Dariale denied any firearms being in the residence.”

The boy’s mother later told investigators he accidentally shot himself after he found their handgun. She said the gun was kept unsecured on the floor under their bed, according to court documents.

Rogers was indicted on endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges. Her next court date is a motion to surpress scheduled for May 15.