Has your rent increased significantly in the past year?

The cost of everything seems to be on the rise, including rents, which rose a record 11.3% in 2021, according to CoStar Group, a real estate research firm.

For a studio apartment in the city of Dayton, the average rent is $907, a 20% increase compared to a year prior, according to data from Rent.com. When it comes to 1-bedroom apartments, the average rent in Dayton is $1,026, a 12% increase. For a 2-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $947, a 3% increase.

Fill out the poll below and let us know how much more you’re paying for rent compared to a year ago for the same apartment.

