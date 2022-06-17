Has your rent increased significantly in the past year?

The cost of everything seems to be on the rise, including rents, which rose a record 11.3% in 2021, according to CoStar Group, a real estate research firm.
For a studio apartment in the city of Dayton, the average rent is $907, a 20% increase compared to a year prior, according to data from Rent.com. When it comes to 1-bedroom apartments, the average rent in Dayton is $1,026, a 12% increase. For a 2-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $947, a 3% increase.
Fill out the poll below and let us know how much more you’re paying for rent compared to a year ago for the same apartment.
In Other News
1
Fewer Americans than ever believe in God, Gallup poll shows
2
Second child care center for Wright-Patterson could advance in House...
3
Child has first measles case in Ohio since 2019
4
State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children
5
Senate bill on burn pits, Agent Orange could help local veterans
About the Author