dayton-daily-news logo
X

Have used tires? Montgomery County buyback on for Sunday after pandemic break

Montgomery County will pay $2 each for up to 10 scrap or used passenger car tires a resident turns in at its eighth Tire Buyback from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Montgomery County will pay $2 each for up to 10 scrap or used passenger car tires a resident turns in at its eighth Tire Buyback from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Chris Stewart
1 hour ago

Montgomery County’s tire buyback event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But if you’ve let scrap tires stack up in the meantime, there’s a way to dispose of them Sunday — and get paid for it.

“Being off that year, tires may just be sitting around. Hopefully people find those and bring them in,” said Matt Hilliard, the county’s Environmental Services director.

The county will pay $2 each for up to 10 scrap or used passenger car tires a resident turns in at its eighth Tire Buyback from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The goal is to incentivize public citizens to bring tires in so we can dispose of them the proper way. We don’t want tires to get dumped in the woods or on back lots,” Hilliard said. “It just causes eyesores and it’s environmental unfriendly.”

ExplorePandemic dumping: 79K tons of trash taken in at waste facility in 2020

At the last buyback in 2019, the Montgomery County Solid Waste District collected 14,421 tires, including the 100,000th in the event’s history,

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said the cash paid out is a nominal price to keep the county clean.

“We’d much rather do what we do than see them in creeks, see them on the side of the road or dumped somewhere,” she said.

Montgomery County residents who can’t make the event can bring tires to the facility anytime and leave up to 10 annually for free. Tires turned in Sunday don’t count toward the free annual total, according to the county.

All tires collected at the event will be sent to a Rumpke recycling center for reuse as landfill liner and other materials, according to the county.

Montgomery County tire buyback

Sunday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility

1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine

The event is open to Montgomery County residents. Identification will be required to confirm residency. Participants will be paid $2 per tire in cash, up to a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. Only passenger vehicle tires will be taken. Farm tires, tractor tires or oversized tires will not be accepted. Note: Transporting more than 10 tires without an approved state registration is a felony.

In Other News
1
See how your Statehouse districts will change
2
OVI checkpoint to take place in Greene County tonight
3
Tipp City school board member: ‘I don’t even feel safe coming to these...
4
AFRL breaks ground for $6 million wargaming and simulation lab
5
Local school COVID cases at near peak level for second week
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top