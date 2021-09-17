Have used tires? Montgomery County buyback on for Sunday after pandemic break

Montgomery County’s tire buyback event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But if you’ve let scrap tires stack up in the meantime, there’s a way to dispose of them Sunday — and get paid for it.
“Being off that year, tires may just be sitting around. Hopefully people find those and bring them in,” said Matt Hilliard, the county’s Environmental Services director.
The county will pay $2 each for up to 10 scrap or used passenger car tires a resident turns in at its eighth Tire Buyback from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The goal is to incentivize public citizens to bring tires in so we can dispose of them the proper way. We don’t want tires to get dumped in the woods or on back lots,” Hilliard said. “It just causes eyesores and it’s environmental unfriendly.”
At the last buyback in 2019, the Montgomery County Solid Waste District collected 14,421 tires, including the 100,000th in the event’s history,
Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said the cash paid out is a nominal price to keep the county clean.
“We’d much rather do what we do than see them in creeks, see them on the side of the road or dumped somewhere,” she said.
Montgomery County residents who can’t make the event can bring tires to the facility anytime and leave up to 10 annually for free. Tires turned in Sunday don’t count toward the free annual total, according to the county.
All tires collected at the event will be sent to a Rumpke recycling center for reuse as landfill liner and other materials, according to the county.
Montgomery County tire buyback
Sunday, Sept. 19
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility
1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine
The event is open to Montgomery County residents. Identification will be required to confirm residency. Participants will be paid $2 per tire in cash, up to a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. Only passenger vehicle tires will be taken. Farm tires, tractor tires or oversized tires will not be accepted. Note: Transporting more than 10 tires without an approved state registration is a felony.