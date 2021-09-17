Have used tires? Montgomery County buyback on for Sunday after pandemic break

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said the cash paid out is a nominal price to keep the county clean.

“We’d much rather do what we do than see them in creeks, see them on the side of the road or dumped somewhere,” she said.

Montgomery County residents who can’t make the event can bring tires to the facility anytime and leave up to 10 annually for free. Tires turned in Sunday don’t count toward the free annual total, according to the county.

All tires collected at the event will be sent to a Rumpke recycling center for reuse as landfill liner and other materials, according to the county.

Montgomery County tire buyback

Sunday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility

1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine

The event is open to Montgomery County residents. Identification will be required to confirm residency. Participants will be paid $2 per tire in cash, up to a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. Only passenger vehicle tires will be taken. Farm tires, tractor tires or oversized tires will not be accepted. Note: Transporting more than 10 tires without an approved state registration is a felony.