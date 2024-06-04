Have you seen 61-year-old man who walked away from Xenia nursing home?

BreakingNews
A 61-year-old man missing Monday night from a Xenia nursing home.

Francis Smith walked away from a nursing home on North Monroe Drive sometime overnight and did not return, the Xenia Police Division posted on Facebook.

Smith, originally from the Columbus area, stands 5 feet 8 inches, weighs around 160 pounds and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 937-372-9901.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

