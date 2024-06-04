Have you seen 61-year-old man who walked away from Xenia nursing home?

A 61-year-old man missing Monday night from a Xenia nursing home.
Francis Smith walked away from a nursing home on North Monroe Drive sometime overnight and did not return, the Xenia Police Division posted on Facebook.
Smith, originally from the Columbus area, stands 5 feet 8 inches, weighs around 160 pounds and walks with a limp.
He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black T-shirt.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 937-372-9901.
