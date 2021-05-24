Have you seen man who went missing from Centerville nursing facility?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing Friday morning from a Centerville skilled nursing facility.
Yusuf Mubarak, who goes by JoKaye, was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday at Centerville Health and Rehab, 7300 McEwen Road. He suffers from mental health and medical issues that require medication, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mubarak stands 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.
He did not have his cellphone when he left the facility and did not have any mode of transportation.
Anyone who sees Mubarak is asked to call 911 immediately.