Have you seen man who went missing from Centerville nursing facility?

Yusuf Mubarak, who goes by JoKaye, was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday at Centerville Health and Rehab, 7300 McEwen Road. He suffers from mental health and medical issues that require medication, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mubarak stands 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.