Have you seen missing 12-year-old Dayton boy?

An endangered missing alert was issued Wednesday night for Devin Meriwether, who left the Montgomery Preparatory Academy, 2745 S. Smithville Road, in the afternoon but did not return home, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Devin stands 4 feet 8 inches, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray “Montgomery Prep Academy” polo with black long sleeves underneath and khakis.