Have you seen this man? Miami Twp. still seeking missing adult

Miami Twp. police are still seeking a man last seen in September at the Habitat Condominiums.
David Alan Tackett, 57, was reportedly waking to Brew and Brew Drive Thru on Springboro Pike on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m.
He is 5′7 and about 100 to 125 pounds according to police. Tackett has hazel eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing green golf shorts and a gray, white and red striped golf shirt.
Miami Twp. reached out to the public for help locating Tackett in January and reissued the notice Wednesday.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. Jay Phares at 937-433-2419.