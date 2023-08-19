Have you seen woman with special needs missing from Huber Heights?

A 20-year-old Huber Heights woman with intellectual challenges has gone missing, and may be trying to get to the Xenia area.

The Huber Heights Police Division is asking the public for help to find Alexis McClain, who stands 5 feet, 1 inch, weighs about 150 pounds, has shoulder length red hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen at home early Friday evening but her family called police after realizing she wandered off and could not find her nearby.

Police and fire personnel searched surrounding neighborhoods and businesses into early Saturday morning but have been unable to find her, police said.

Anyone who spots her or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Huber Heights police dispatch at 937-237-3541.