Hazmat crews called to Greenville chemical plant

Local News | 8 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Hazmat crews were called Wednesday night to a report of a possible leak at a chemical plant in Greenville.

The Greenville Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the BASF facility at 1175 Martin St., according to Greenville police and fire dispatchers.

Firefighters remain on scene and the leak has been contained.

No further information was available on the nature of the leak, but according to initial reports a chemical tote was smoking.

No injuries were reported.

The BASF plant produces coatings for the automotive industry, according to its website.

