WATCH: Fuel truck leak prompts hazmat response in Dayton

Hazmat teams are responding to a leaking fuel truck on Stanley Avenue near Air City Avenue and Kuntz Road.
Our photographer on the scene said the roads are closed in the area, and first responders have talked about evacuating the immediate area, according to emergency radio traffic.
Initial reports showed that two sand trucks, police officers and city workers responded to the scene. Additional equipment was requested, and two US Air Force foam trucks arrived at the scene after noon.
The tanker reportedly carried more than 1,000 gallons of fuel.
There is no word on whether the leak was caused by a crash, a malfunction or another incident. There is no word if any injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more.