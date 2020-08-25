Health department quarantines all Miami University athletes

The Butler County General Health District announced Monday night that it is quarantining all Miami University student-athletes who have returned to Oxford, any any coaches or staff who had contact with them.
The university was informed Monday that 27 student-athletes from various teams tested positive for COVID-19.
Many, but not all, had attended an off-campus social gathering more than a week ago, according to a release from the health department. All student-athletes were placed under quarantine to make sure no one is missed during contact tracing, health officials said.
“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Miami President Gregory Crawford stated in the release.