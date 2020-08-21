Miami reports 12 COVID-19 cases during first week of classes

Miami University reported 12 coronavirus cases during its first week of the fall semester.
Now, the university announced a symptom tracking app, Campus Clear, is a daily requirement before coming to campus, and the city of Oxford has passed an ordinance mandating facial coverings in any public space and another that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
The 12 cases involved 10 students and two employees, university President Gregory Crawford wrote in a Friday letter to the campus community.
The university began its fall semester Monday with a phased-in approach. All undergraduate classes, at the Oxford campus and the regional campuses, will be online or remote until at least Sept. 21.
“The coming days and weeks will provide us with much more information to determine if we can still proceed with our planned residence hall move in beginning on Sept. 14, and the resumption of in-person courses,” Crawford wrote. “It is our sincerest hope that we resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21, and that we do not see further significant outbreaks at other universities or here in our local community but we must be realistic in our assessments.”
The University of Dayton, which has been conducting a phased-in move-in since Aug. 8, now has 25 active cases, mostly among students who did not comply with mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus, university President Eric F. Spina said in a letter to the UD community. Students with positive cases were sent home and those in close contact are in a 14-day quarantine.