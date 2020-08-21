Miami reports 12 COVID-19 cases during first week of classes

The university began its fall semester Monday with a phased-in approach. All undergraduate classes, at the Oxford campus and the regional campuses, will be online or remote until at least Sept. 21.

“The coming days and weeks will provide us with much more information to determine if we can still proceed with our planned residence hall move in beginning on Sept. 14, and the resumption of in-person courses,” Crawford wrote. “It is our sincerest hope that we resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21, and that we do not see further significant outbreaks at other universities or here in our local community but we must be realistic in our assessments.”