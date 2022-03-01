Healthy market, coffee/smoothie shop coming to West Dayton

The planned 3,500-square-foot market will provide convenient access to nutritious, affordable, fresh and high-quality foods, according to information shared by GDPM.

The market will provide a “pharmacy-style shopping experience” that allows customers to place orders online for pickup or with a cashier, and staff will shop for their items as customers access health information or hang out in the lobby, GDPM said.

An adjacent 1,500-square-foot coffee and smoothie shop will offer community space for mental health support groups, food demonstrations and community discussions.

Caption A vacant property at 2118 Germantown St. in West Dayton. A new healthy family market and coffee and smoothie shop is proposed at the site. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

GDPM has completed feasibility work and environmental testing at the property, which it owns.

GDPM plans to tear down an existing building on the site, with demolition potentially concluding by the end of summer, said Patrick.

The property was once used by a cleaning services business.

“Originally, we thought we could rehabilitate the building, however following the evaluations, demolition and rebuild onsite is the best option,” she said.

GDPM plans to transfer ownership of the property to Sunlight Village. A social enterprise of the faith-based nonprofit will run the market, Patrick said.

The capital costs of the market project are expected to be a little more than $1 million. Nearly $430,000 in funding has already been raised.

GDPM and the Model Group recently resubmitted a tax credit application seeking $10.7 million in credits for a project at 1520 Germantown Street.

Caption The former Day-Mont Behavioral Health Care facility at 1520 Germantown St., down the road from the DeSoto Bass apartments. Greater Dayton Premier Management wants to demolish the facility and create about 50 new housing units on the site. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The site, which is home to the former Day-Mont Behavioral Health Care Inc. facility, is roughly 0.5 miles from the proposed market and just blocks from DeSoto Bass.

The partners want to construct about 50 new units of family housing at the property as part of a project called Germantown Crossing.

The current vacant facility would be demolished, and the construction of new housing units would allow GDPM to tear down about eight buildings of antiquated housing at DeSoto Bass, Patrick said.