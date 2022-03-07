Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hearing for Kingwood Solar starts today

In this Nov. 2021 photo, individuals pack the Assembly Hall at the Greene County fairgrounds for a local public hearing, testifying for or against the Kingwood Solar project. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
In this Nov. 2021 photo, individuals pack the Assembly Hall at the Greene County fairgrounds for a local public hearing, testifying for or against the Kingwood Solar project. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
57 minutes ago

The adjudicatory hearing for the controversial Kingwood Solar facility begins today.

Kingwood Solar, owned by Texas-based Vesper Energy, is a 175-megawatt solar power utility expected to generate approximately 360,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year. Kingwood seeks to build the facility in Greene County because of its ideal sunlight conditions for solar development, land availability, and proximity to the electric grid.

ExploreSolar project “has torn our tight-knit community apart”

The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m. and will last through Friday. Those interested in virtually attending the adjudicatory hearing can access the hearing using the link in the OPSB case record, and entering the password “OPSB.”

ExploreGiant Kingwood Solar operation opposed by Greene County commission

An application for the Kingwood Solar operation was filed in April with the Ohio Power Siting Board, which will ultimately approve or deny the facility’s construction. Local opposition prompted state regulators to recommend denial of its application before the Ohio Power Siting Board in November.

ExploreState staff: Board should deny large Greene County solar plan

Last month, the Dayton Daily News reported that Kingwood would not use 320 of the originally planned 1,500 acres (roughly 2.3 square miles) between Cedarville and Yellow Springs, a 20% reduction from the total project site area, per project manager Dylan Stickney.

ExploreKingwood Solar reduces project scope after community backlash

An evidentiary hearing was held on Dec. 13, 2021, and the board’s decision is expected this spring. If approved, Kingwood plans to begin construction this fall, with completion by 2023.

In Other News
1
Dayton breaks 27-year rainfall record
2
Oak Ridge Boys not slowing after decades of performing
3
Vandalia infrastructure upgrades set to begin this summer
4
Miamisburg man credits Bengals fan, hospital team for saving his life
5
CDC: Ohio ranks 42nd in life expectancy, COVID to reduce expectancy...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top