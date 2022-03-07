Hearing for Kingwood Solar starts today

Kingwood Solar, owned by Texas-based Vesper Energy, is a 175-megawatt solar power utility expected to generate approximately 360,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year. Kingwood seeks to build the facility in Greene County because of its ideal sunlight conditions for solar development, land availability, and proximity to the electric grid.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m. and will last through Friday. Those interested in virtually attending the adjudicatory hearing can access the hearing using the link in the OPSB case record, and entering the password “OPSB.”