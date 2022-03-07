Hearing for Kingwood Solar starts today

The adjudicatory hearing for the controversial Kingwood Solar facility begins today.
Kingwood Solar, owned by Texas-based Vesper Energy, is a 175-megawatt solar power utility expected to generate approximately 360,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year. Kingwood seeks to build the facility in Greene County because of its ideal sunlight conditions for solar development, land availability, and proximity to the electric grid.
The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m. and will last through Friday. Those interested in virtually attending the adjudicatory hearing can access the hearing using the link in the OPSB case record, and entering the password “OPSB.”
An application for the Kingwood Solar operation was filed in April with the Ohio Power Siting Board, which will ultimately approve or deny the facility’s construction. Local opposition prompted state regulators to recommend denial of its application before the Ohio Power Siting Board in November.
Last month, the Dayton Daily News reported that Kingwood would not use 320 of the originally planned 1,500 acres (roughly 2.3 square miles) between Cedarville and Yellow Springs, a 20% reduction from the total project site area, per project manager Dylan Stickney.
An evidentiary hearing was held on Dec. 13, 2021, and the board’s decision is expected this spring. If approved, Kingwood plans to begin construction this fall, with completion by 2023.
About the Author