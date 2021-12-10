Heavy damage reported in Dayton house fire; arson investigators at the scene

Dayton Fire Department arson investigators responded to a house fire with heavy damage late Friday morning.
The fire was initially reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marathon and Wheatley avenues.
Fire crews could see a plume of smoke before they arrived, said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Mike Fasnacht. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof.
Firefighters search the house and a neighboring house to make sure no one was inside. Due to the fire’s progress and structural issues, crews were removed from both homes, Fasnacht said.
The first house is a total loss and the second building has an estimated $10,000 in damage, the district chief said. Both houses were boarded up and believed to be vacant.
“There’s obviously a way in to this building because this didn’t start on its own,” Fasnacht said. “We have arson investigators on scene currently to try to determine the cause or where the fire started.”
No injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author