dayton-daily-news logo
X

Heavy damage reported in Dayton house fire; arson investigators at the scene

Dayton firefighters responded to a house fire at the intersection of Marathon and Wheatley avenues on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
Caption
Dayton firefighters responded to a house fire at the intersection of Marathon and Wheatley avenues on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 14 minutes ago

Dayton Fire Department arson investigators responded to a house fire with heavy damage late Friday morning.

The fire was initially reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marathon and Wheatley avenues.

Fire crews could see a plume of smoke before they arrived, said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Mike Fasnacht. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof.

ExploreDaylight Saving Time permanent? Ohio lawmakers urge Congress to ditch time changes

Firefighters search the house and a neighboring house to make sure no one was inside. Due to the fire’s progress and structural issues, crews were removed from both homes, Fasnacht said.

The first house is a total loss and the second building has an estimated $10,000 in damage, the district chief said. Both houses were boarded up and believed to be vacant.

ExplorePHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to Dayton house fire

“There’s obviously a way in to this building because this didn’t start on its own,” Fasnacht said. “We have arson investigators on scene currently to try to determine the cause or where the fire started.”

No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Lebanon councilman submits resignation
2
NEW DETAILS: Court bars Centerville High School teens charged in gun...
3
Man shot in Dayton late Thursday night
4
JUST IN: Dayton loves beer. So does the rest of Ohio, new data shows
5
Gas prices to see ‘precipitous declines’ in weeks ahead, price wars...

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top