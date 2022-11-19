Fire, heavy smoke seen at a house in Dayton Saturday morning

A structure fire occurred at the 200 block of N. Irwin St. Saturday morning.
Reports of the fire came in at 10:12 a.m., according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Heavy fire is shown on both floors of a 2-story dwelling, according to a post from Dayton Fire Department on their Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.
Dayton Fire Department confirmed the structure fire has smoke and flames showing. Crews are currently working to knock down heavy fire from the exterior, the post said.
Additional details reveal that the fire extended into the exposure and multiple hand lines were in operation, the post continued.
Dayton Fire Department said a female was hanging upside down from a window and a male helped her get down.
It was confirmed that crews are still on scene.
