Heightened levels of E. coli found at Caesar Creek park beach

A Bacteria Contamination Advisory has been issued for Caesar Creek State Park’s main beach after water samples indicated high levels of E. coli in the water, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Andy Chow.

High levels of E. coli in the water could potentially make swimmers ill, particularly children, elderly adults or people with weakened immune systems.

The advisory was issued Monday, and three signs were posted at the beach to warn swimmers, Chow said.

The elevated levels of E. coli were detected during regular testing that the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft conducts to test for E. coli bacteria and cyanotoxins from algal blooms, he said. The tests are taken every two weeks or more, but are collected more frequently after high bacteria or toxin levels are found until they drop back below levels recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

A similar advisory was issued last month at Buck Creek State Park, and remains in effect.

E. coli is a kind of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals, which may have gotten into the water from one of several sources, such as sanitary or storm-sewer overflows, runoff from lawns and streets, animal waste and malfunctioning home and commercial sewage systems, Chow said.

A test with high levels of bacteria don’t mean that the whole lake is contaminated, though, Chow said, but could mean that just the water where testing occurred was affected.

E. coli also doesn’t pose a danger to fish populations, and with proper cleaning and handling fish can be taken and eaten, though the ODNR highly recommends following the Ohio EPA’s sport fish consumption advisories, Chow said.

If you believe E. coli or lake water made you ill, though, you should notify your doctor, he added.