X

Heightened levels of E. coli found at Caesar Creek park beach

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
Advisories in effect for Caesar Creek, Buck Creek park beaches

A Bacteria Contamination Advisory has been issued for Caesar Creek State Park’s main beach after water samples indicated high levels of E. coli in the water, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Andy Chow.

High levels of E. coli in the water could potentially make swimmers ill, particularly children, elderly adults or people with weakened immune systems.

The advisory was issued Monday, and three signs were posted at the beach to warn swimmers, Chow said.

The elevated levels of E. coli were detected during regular testing that the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft conducts to test for E. coli bacteria and cyanotoxins from algal blooms, he said. The tests are taken every two weeks or more, but are collected more frequently after high bacteria or toxin levels are found until they drop back below levels recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

A similar advisory was issued last month at Buck Creek State Park, and remains in effect.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Advisory issued for Buck Creek main beach due to high E. coli levels

E. coli is a kind of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals, which may have gotten into the water from one of several sources, such as sanitary or storm-sewer overflows, runoff from lawns and streets, animal waste and malfunctioning home and commercial sewage systems, Chow said.

A test with high levels of bacteria don’t mean that the whole lake is contaminated, though, Chow said, but could mean that just the water where testing occurred was affected.

E. coli also doesn’t pose a danger to fish populations, and with proper cleaning and handling fish can be taken and eaten, though the ODNR highly recommends following the Ohio EPA’s sport fish consumption advisories, Chow said.

If you believe E. coli or lake water made you ill, though, you should notify your doctor, he added.

In Other News
1
Central State highlights mental health programs for students, need for...
2
Nowhere to turn: It’s hard to find places to take in abandoned dogs in...
3
Dog abandonment ‘a huge problem;’ agency cites resources for owners of...
4
Dayton Public tweaking two-teacher model; they say scores dropped in...
5
Miami County elections chair cites security worries; others say Fisher...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top