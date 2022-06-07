Helicopter crashes, catches fire in Greenville, reports say

A helicopter crashed Tuesday morning in Greenville, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
The helicopter was reportedly down and on fire in the 5000 block of Hogspath Road, according to initial alerts.
First responders called for a CareFlight helicopter to come to the scene after the crash.
It is not clear if anyone is injured.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
