Henny Penny moves forward on 30,000-square-foot Eaton expansion

“Its design and layout will support mental, physical, financial and social well-being, along with personal rejuvenation, growth, learning and collaboration,” Henny Penny said in a release last week.

“Henny Penny has enjoyed 65 years of success in what we do because of who we are,” said Rob Connelly, Henny Penny chairman and chief executive. “Our employee-owners have helped set us apart in our industry and made Henny Penny a thriving, special company. We have continued to plan with a long view and make decisions that invest in our people and our future, and I know we are better for it.”