Here’s everything you need to know to vote in the Tuesday primary

Here’s everything voters need to know ahead of casting a ballot:

Photo ID requirements

Election officials across the Miami Valley have pointed to this election as the first presidential election to happen after Ohio’s new voter ID law went into effect.

Because many people only vote during presidential elections, elections leaders are reminding voters to make sure they bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Valid forms of identification include a non-expired Ohio driver license or a U.S. passport; invalid forms of identification include out-of-state driver licenses and Social Security cards. The complete list can be found at the Secretary of State website.

Ohio last year began issuing free state ID cards to people 17 and older. In order to obtain a state ID card, applicants must provide proof of their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, citizenship and Ohio street address.

Ohioans who do not come to their polling location on Election Day with a valid ID can still vote provisionally. This process requires provisional voters to come to their local election board office with a valid ID in hand within four days after Election Day.

Ohioans who choose to vote absentee can do so without a photo ID. People can vote by mail using only the last four digits of their Social Security number.

How to vote

Early in-person voting: County election boards are open to voters until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Election boards do not offer early, in-person voting hours the Monday before Election Day.

Absentee ballots: The last day to send off an absentee ballot application was Tuesday. Any request that arrived at the election board after then, even by mail, will not result in an absentee ballot.

Election board workers will send off absentee ballots to applicants’ addresses. The voter can return the completed absentee ballot by mail, and it must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day and received by the local county board of elections office no later than four days after the election.

Voters can also return their absentee ballots to their election board in person, or a near relative can deliver it on their behalf. The board of elections must receive the ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day: Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections this week announced a change in polling location. The polling place for precincts Dayton1-D and Dayton 1-E has been moved from the Gospel Mission Gymnasium to Goodwill Easter Seals at 660 S. Main St. in Dayton.

Contacting election boards

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011. Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535. E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578. E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505. Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603. E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171. E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Office Hours: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901. E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798. E-mail: web@montgomery.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953. E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov. Website: www.vote.warrencountyohio.gov