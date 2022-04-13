BreakingNews
Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation
Here's how local governments spent millions in CARES Act funds; Search by community

Local governments received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal CARES Act to spend responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Most Ohio governments that received the funds had to report to the state by mid-February 2022 how that money was spent.

The Dayton Daily News used Ohio public records law to obtain these reports and made them searchable below so readers can see how taxpayer money was spent in their communities.

This tool is part of our Dayton Daily News Investigates Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going. Go here for more reporting from this project.

Do you have questions or concerns about some of this spending? How do you feel future federal COVID relief funds should be spent? Fill out our anonymous form below.

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

