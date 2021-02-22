Here’s how much tax value changed in Dayton-area communities in reappraisal; learn how to appeal

He’s one of the 1,002 property owners who as of Thursday had filed a formal dispute with the county’s Board of Revision since final valuation notices and tax bills went out three weeks ago. Tentative values mailed out in August prompted owners of 4,021 parcels to ask the auditor for an informal review. Nearly half — 1,982 — resulted in the county decreasing the taxable value; 1,805 were unchanged; and 234 resulted in an increase.

Montgomery County property tax changes, 2020-2021 Montgomery County all tax authorities 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Total value change Total $852,299,000 $886,411,000 13.3% Cities and villages Tax authority 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Total value change Dayton $13,438,000 $14,847,000 11.2% Kettering $7,557,000 $8,703,000 15.7% West Carrollton* $1,093,000 $1,960,000 14.8% Union $2,008,000 $2,452,000 16.4% Huber Heights $2,782,000 $3,104,000 17.7% Miamisburg $2,819,000 $3,104,000 17.2% Centerville $1,576,000 $1,855,000 17.8% Vandalia $1,431,000 $1,594,000 11.3% Oakwood $2,766,000 $2,919,000 11.8% Englewood $2,016,000 $2,107,000 14.3% Germantown $673,000 $738,000 17.5% Clayton $2,671,000 $2,723,000 9.5% Moraine $356,000 $380,000 7.0% Brookville $143,000 $164,000 13.6% Farmersville $160,000 $168,000 13.3% Riverside $2,234,000 $2,242,000 11.8% New Lebanon $1,045,000 $1,052,000 14.9% Phillipsburg $79,000 $79,000 5.0% Trotwood** $5,116,000 $4,984,000 11.5% Cities and villages total $50,033,000 $55,275,000 Townships Tax authority 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Total value change Washington Twp.* $28,180,000 $29,464,000 13.5% Miami Twp. $11,903,000 $12,099,000 13.4% Jackson Twp.* $1,225,000 $1,365,000 9.5% Butler Twp. $4,425,000 $4,521,000 9.3% German Twp.* $1,923,000 $1,998,000 10.9% Jefferson Twp. $2,427,000 $2,446,000 6.7% Perry Twp. $1,016,000 $1,032,000 9.6% Clay Twp. $1,464,000 $1,479,000 1.3% Harrison Twp. $10,012,000 $9,942,000 7.8% Townships total $62,709,000 $64,642,000 Schools Tax authority 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Total value change Centerville City Schools $96,337,000 $100,452,000 14.9% Huber Heights City Schools $34,011,000 $36,717,000 17.4% Miamisburg City Schools $40,223,000 $42,648,000 14.3% Dayton City Schools $80,126,000 $82,432,000 10.0% Valley View Local Schools* $6,808,000 $8,372,000 11.9% Vandalia-Butler City Schools $27,839,000 $29,356,000 11.9% Kettering City Schools $75,798,000 $77,176,000 15.1% Miami Valley CTC $15,544,000 $16,615,000 13.2% Northmont City Schools $35,188,000 $35,915,000 12.3% Oakwood City Schools $25,324,000 $25,990,000 11.7% Trotwood-Madison City Schools $10,389,000 $10,716,000 10.3% West Carrollton City Schools $22,730,000 $23,016,000 15.2% Brookville Local Schools $8,170,000 $8,397,000 10.6% New Lebanon Local Schools $2,955,000 $3,028,000 10.4% Northridge Local Schools $8,273,000 $8,344,000 6.5% Jefferson Local Schools $2,966,000 $3,020,000 7.3% Mad River Local Schools $11,314,000 $11,263,000 11.4% Schools total $509,152,000 $529,318,000 Libraries, parks Tax authority 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Dayton Metro Library $20,874,000 $22,253,000 Wright Memorial Library* $442,000 $945,000 Five River Metroparks $18,305,000 $18,549,000 Washington Centerville Library $5,172,000 $5,309,000 Washington Township Park District $4,960,000 $5,092,000 Libraries total $26,489,000 $28,507,000 Parks total $23,266,000 $23,641,000 Countywide Tax authority 2020 tax charge 2021 tax charge Montgomery County General Fund $15,597,000 $17,704,000 Montgomery County Human Services $124,948,000 $126,655,000 Sinclair Community College $36,853,000 $37,356,000 Montgomery County ADAMHS $3,156,000 $3,213,000

Property owners have until March 31 to file an appeal with the county’s Board of Revision.

“You would think given the level of increases that we saw that we would get a record number of appeals. But it’s too early to tell,” Keith said.

The county’s Board of Revision heard a record 7,688 cases in 2009 following the 2008 reappraisal. Residential values went up 4% just as homeowners were reeling from a market downturn now known as the Great Recession.

Jeff Spisak said the tax value of his family’s Washington Twp. home jumped 13.7% to $640,490. While that increase is less than the 15.5% average countywide, he said that’s still far higher than he could sell it for in his neighborhood.

“I couldn’t sell our house for $530,000, let alone $630,000,” he said.

Spisak said an appraiser he hired placed the home’s value at $500,000.

“I realize they’re down on their money, but if you keep jacking up the property values no one’s going to live here anymore and you’re going to end up with a bunch of vacant houses,” he said.

How to appeal your Montgomery County property value

Montgomery County property owners can formally dispute the new valuation by lodging a complaint by March 31 with the Board of Revision by visiting www.mc-bor.org. For more information about the process, homeowners can call the county’s Real Estate Assessment Department at 937-225-4326.