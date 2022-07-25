dayton-daily-news logo
Higgins will get second mental review in Troy murder case

Judge says first evaluation found him competent to stand trial for murder of his roommate.

TROY — A Miami County judge Monday approved a request for a second mental condition evaluation of Sean Higgins of Troy, who is charged with aggravated murder in the death of his roommate in April.

Higgins, 25, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Easton Ho, 25.

Ho was reported missing April 14 by his roommates, including Higgins. His body was found later the following day in Indiana after Troy police said Higgins told them where the body had been left following the killing.

Higgins is accused of the murder as well as cutting off Ho’s thumb so he could continue to access his phone. Higgins also faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

Judge Stacy Wall said Monday in county Common Pleas Court that the first evaluation performed at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton found that Higgins was competent to stand trial and was not mentally ill at the time of the offense.

Wall said she would not rule on the report due to a request filed by defense lawyer Jose Lopez of Troy seeking a second mental evaluation. State law allows a request for a second evaluation.

County Prosecutor Tony Kendell said he accepted the report from the Forensic Psychiatry Center but would not object to the request for a second evaluation. Lopez asked for an evaluation by the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Lima, saying that the hospital has “some familiarity” with Higgins because he was treated there following his arrest.

