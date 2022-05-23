Troy man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in roommate’s death

A not guilty by reason of insanity plea was made Monday by a Troy man facing indictments including aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the April 14 death of his roommate.
Sean Higgins, 25, made the plea in Miami County Common Pleas Court. In addition to murder and abuse of a corpse, he faces two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
The body of Easton Ho, 25, was found April 15 in an Indiana creek. Troy police said his thumb had been cut off so Higgins could access his cellphone.
Ho had been reported missing the previous day by his roommates, including Higgins.
The not guilty by reason of insanity plea was heard by Judge Stacy Wall. She ordered an evaluation of Higgins, who had been in a psychiatric center following his arrest.
The evaluation will be done at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. It will look at his competency to stand trial and his mental condition at the time of the offenses charged.
His bail was continued at $1.5 million.
