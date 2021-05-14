High school graduations: Here’s the dates for Dayton area school districts

The Dayton area will see a flood of 50-plus high school graduation ceremonies in the next three weeks. And while they still won’t be back to normal due to COVID-related attendance limits and masks, 2021 will be an improvement over 2020′s many online or canceled ceremonies.
The vast majority of local graduations run from Saturday through June 5. Greenon’s ceremony was early (May 7) due to construction starting on a new K-12 campus. The seven Dayton Public School events are late (June 25-28) because the district halted classes for weeks in November and December.
GRADUATION DATES
May 15: Bellbrook, Lebanon, Dayton Regional STEM School
May 17: Chaminade Julienne
May 18: Trotwood-Madison
May 20: Kettering, Stebbins, Cedarville
May 21: Carroll, Fenwick, Franklin, Greeneview
May 22: Alter, Centerville, Waynesville
May 23: Northmont, Newton
May 24: Vandalia-Butler, Dixie, Beavercreek #1
May 25: Oakwood
May 26: Xenia
May 27: West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Twin Valley, Legacy Christian, Horizon Science Academy, Beavercreek #2
May 28: Fairborn, Piqua, Miami East, Milton-Union, Valley View, National Trail, Miami Valley School
May 29: Springboro, Troy, Troy Christian, Brookville, Bethel, Bradford
May 30: Wayne HS, Tippecanoe, Covington, Eaton, Dayton Christian, Spring Valley Academy, Lehman Catholic
June 1: DECA
June 4: Miamisburg, Tecumseh, Preble Shawnee
June 5: Northridge, Carlisle
June 25: Meadowdale, Belmont
June 26: Stivers, Thurgood Marshall, Dunbar, Ponitz
June 28: Mound Street Academy