High school graduations: Here’s the dates for Dayton area school districts

Greenon High School held their 2021 Commencement Ceremony Saturday. Over a 100 graduates, sitting six feet apart and all wearing masks, participated in the ceremony at the school's statium. Greenon is the fist school in the area to hold a 2021 commencement ceremony. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Greenon High School held their 2021 Commencement Ceremony Saturday. Over a 100 graduates, sitting six feet apart and all wearing masks, participated in the ceremony at the school's statium. Greenon is the fist school in the area to hold a 2021 commencement ceremony. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Jeremy P. Kelley

The Dayton area will see a flood of 50-plus high school graduation ceremonies in the next three weeks. And while they still won’t be back to normal due to COVID-related attendance limits and masks, 2021 will be an improvement over 2020′s many online or canceled ceremonies.

The vast majority of local graduations run from Saturday through June 5. Greenon’s ceremony was early (May 7) due to construction starting on a new K-12 campus. The seven Dayton Public School events are late (June 25-28) because the district halted classes for weeks in November and December.

GRADUATION DATES

May 15: Bellbrook, Lebanon, Dayton Regional STEM School

May 17: Chaminade Julienne

May 18: Trotwood-Madison

May 20: Kettering, Stebbins, Cedarville

May 21: Carroll, Fenwick, Franklin, Greeneview

May 22: Alter, Centerville, Waynesville

May 23: Northmont, Newton

May 24: Vandalia-Butler, Dixie, Beavercreek #1

May 25: Oakwood

May 26: Xenia

May 27: West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Twin Valley, Legacy Christian, Horizon Science Academy, Beavercreek #2

May 28: Fairborn, Piqua, Miami East, Milton-Union, Valley View, National Trail, Miami Valley School

May 29: Springboro, Troy, Troy Christian, Brookville, Bethel, Bradford

May 30: Wayne HS, Tippecanoe, Covington, Eaton, Dayton Christian, Spring Valley Academy, Lehman Catholic

June 1: DECA

June 4: Miamisburg, Tecumseh, Preble Shawnee

June 5: Northridge, Carlisle

June 25: Meadowdale, Belmont

June 26: Stivers, Thurgood Marshall, Dunbar, Ponitz

June 28: Mound Street Academy

