Hilton Hotel, Casey’s gas station coming to growing area of Brookville

Global hospitality company Hilton Hotels and Resorts is proposing a new location in Brookville.

Development documents submitted to Brookville Planning Commission earlier this month outline plans to construct a Hilton Hotel between Triggs Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, just southeast of Interstate 70.

A record plan for the Parkview Commercial Subdivision, as well as a site plan for the project, was presented to planning commission on Nov. 16. Businesses within the commercial subdivision include a Holiday Inn, Brookville Inn, Dollar General, and several restaurants.

The proposed record plan establishes a 3-acre lot within the subdivision for the location of the hotel, and a 1.2-acre lot for future development of a restaurant.

The site plan outlines construction of a three-story Hilton Hotel with 121 rooms and 135 parking spaces. The site plan also provides for a private street to extend from Triggs Road to Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

City council held a first reading of the project plans on Nov. 21.

Plans for construction of a Casey’s fueling station and convenience store less than a mile north on Arlington Road, at its intersection with West Campus Boulevard, were also presented to planning commission this month.

Proposed plans for the 3.4-acre site include construction of a 4,350-square-foot convenience store with a 2,500-square-foot fueling canopy, and 1,700-square-foot, three-lane diesel fueling canopy.

The Casey’s site is situated less than a half mile east of the Brookville General Motors plant, which is located at 101 W. Campus Blvd.

In June, GM announced plans to expand its Brookville plant with a $920 million investment in Duramax diesel engine production, a project which will quadruple the size of the West Campus Boulevard plant.

The Brookville plant covers about 250,000 square feet. About 1.1 million square feet will be added to that.