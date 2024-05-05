Miamisburg to celebrate grand opening of $5.5M Riverfront Park project Friday

Riverfront Park now features a 7,600-square-foot playground, along with a pavilion, ping-pong tables, picnic tables, a splash pad, swinging benches overlooking the Great Miami River and a permanent amphitheater with speakers and lights, Davis said. It also offers “lots of open green space,” a redesigned recreational trail, 92 additional parking spaces and more than 90 trees planted throughout the park.

“The park was originally envisioned to be an anchor tenant of a thriving downtown Miamisburg,” Davis said. “Its purpose is to increase the amount of time residents, visitors and event attendees spend in downtown, visiting our diverse selection retailers and restaurants. For those who used to see Miamisburg as they cycled, ran or walked past downtown along the Great Miami River Recreational Trail, now the park invites them into one of the best downtowns in Ohio.”

Miamisburg’s downtown has experienced economic growth since the idea of the park was shared more than 20 years ago, he said.

“That development continues with new businesses entering the market, and long-standing establishments like Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro investing into their businesses (by building) their new patio space facing the park,” he said. “Miamisburg residents now have a park that will be home to many events, festivals and concerts, but will also be a great place to enjoy lunch, a walk or play with the family and friends.”

Miamisburg officials say the new components create “a new front door” into the community and will draw more people to the park and benefit businesses throughout the city’s downtown.

John Forman, who purchased the Bullwinkle’s restaurant in 2006, said he wouldn’t have spent nearly $750,000 revamping the space behind the restaurant into a patio for the 2023 season without Miamisburg investing into the park area.

Forman said the improvements will allow Riverfront Park to remain a destination for area residents to enjoy.

“Summer concerts are going to be a big thing,” he said. “It’s just a nice gathering place for the community, kids and adults alike. It’s basically the anchor of downtown in my opinion, especially for the summer season, along with all the investment downtown.”

The improved Riverfront Park has “far surpassed” its initial vision, Davis said.

“It’s proving to be even more vibrant and valuable in real life than on paper,” he said. “Witnessing the community actively engage with the park in just the past few weeks highlights its true worth and demonstrates the significant impact this investment in the community will have enhancing the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses.”

The community’s excitement, engagement and anticipation for the project underscore its successful transformation into an inviting space, exceeding all prior anticipations, Davis said.

“The project overall was completed within budget and on time, due in no small part to the contractors working on the project, the community stepping up to support the project financially and we had a lot of good construction weather last year,” he said.

The Miamisburg Community Foundation launched an effort last year to raise at least $1.5 million to help provide funding toward the Riverfront Park and Sycamore Trails improvement projects. The foundation is accepting general donations at various funding levels. In addition, memorial bricks can be sponsored for $250 or $500 each, trees for $1,000 each, benches for $2,500 each. The parks also provide many opportunities for naming rights.

So far, more than $780,000 has pledged towards the Riverfront Park project, city officials said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Riverfront Park grand opening

WHERE: 1 Water Street, Miamisburg

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10

DETAILS: Features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a silent disco, traveling playground and food trucks.