Historic Bellbrook farmhouse connected to famed Winters family is for sale

Her nephew, the late comedian Jonathan Harshman Winters II, known for his appearances on the Johnny Carson Show, would spend summers visiting at her home.

Today, the historical farmhouse in the heart of downtown Bellbrook has been transformed while keeping much of the original charm.

Listed by Bella Realty Group for $750,000, the two-story offers more than 3,400 square feet of living space. Along Sugarcreek, the property includes the main residence with its freshly painted wrap-around porch, three out-buildings, a custom-built playground and raised gardens.

The current owner has been bringing new life room by room with meticulous attention to detail for accommodating today’s lifestyle needs while keeping the historic charm. Updates have been made to the kitchen and bathrooms while adding a custom pantry, beverage station and hidden second-floor laundry. The renovations were made with the intentions of being a permanent residence with an event venue possibility.

The wrap-around porch provides covered sitting areas and sunny spa space allowing for views of the natural surroundings. A grand wooden staircase leads up to the formal entry where an arched doorway opens into a parlor with wainscoting and a hardwood floor. Folding French doors open from the parlor into the formal living room and dining room. The refinished hardwood floor flows into the living room where a stone fireplace is the room’s centerpiece.

The fireplace has a wood-burning insert on a marble hearth and has a stone mantel. Painted panel walls flanking the fireplace have open shelves and windows.

Off the opposite side, the French doors open into the dining room with a decorative fireplace flanked by built-in linen and china cabinetry. Drawers have crystal knobs and cabinets have glass panels. The brick fireplace has dentil accents and a chandelier hangs above the room. The dining room is open to the kitchen where a peninsula counter offsets the dining space from the preparation area.

The peninsula has an extended granite countertop for additional dining seating and lantern-like hanging lights match the chandelier. Triple windows are above the sink as Shaker cabinetry fill the wall space and surround the stainless-steel appliances.

Off the kitchen is the beverage station with a sink, cabinetry, and beverage cooler. The room has ceramic-tile wall accents and a herringbone brick floor. A glass door opens out to the sun deck with built-in hot tub area.

A spacious family room has been redesigned to blend with the historical charm with a box-beam ceiling and hardwood floors. Just outside the family room, a set of double doors open into a custom-built pantry with shelves and nooks for every storage possibility.

A former half bath was converted into a full bath with a ceramic-tile surround steam-spa shower and a bowl sink upon a repurposed bureau vanity.

The formal staircase from the parlor leads up to the second floor where five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located.

All the bedrooms have paddle ceiling fans, large windows and painted or refinished wood floors. The primary bedroom en suite includes two single-sink vanities, a whirlpool tub below a window and a walk-in shower.

The guest bath has a clawfoot tub, a single-sink vanity and a ceramic-tile surround walk-in shower.

One bedroom has a built-in bookcase that swings open to reveal the upstairs laundry room. The laundry room has a folding counter with added cabinetry, a wall of rods and shelves for hanging and storing clothes, a dressing area and space for side-by-side washer and dryer. A door opens to a back staircase that wraps down to a door off the central hallway.

All the electric, mechanicals and plumbing have also been updated throughout this home which has an exterior access to the crawlspace.

FACTS

Price: $750,000

Directions: Ohio 725 to North Main Street to High Street, to North West Street or Freewire Road to right on Upper-Bellbrook Road to High Street to North West Street

Highlights: About 3,400 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, renovated kitchen, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, hidden laundry, updated bathrooms, back staircase, wrap-around porch, hot tub nook, beverage area, pantries, 4-car detached garage, 6.5 acres

For more information: Angie Orndorff, Bella Realty Group, 937-689-0789, www.bellarealtors.com