Historic inn destroyed in fire celebrates reopening today as Hotel Versailles

Hotel Versailles will officially open this spring, more than two years after a fire ravaged the business, then known as the Inn at Versailles.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The former The Inn at Versailles is having a grand reopening ribbon-cutting today after a fire destroyed the hotel in 2019.

The hotel is reopening as Hotel Versailles and will celebrate in front of the new boutique luxury retreat at 22 N. Center St., according to a press release from Hotel Versailles.

ExploreRELATED: The Inn at Versailles forced to write new chapter in its storied history after fire

“Steeped in Ohio pride, we are thrilled to continue the rich hospitality history of Hotel Versailles’ location, as well as partner with local businesses, in every part of the hotel,” Jack Olshan, Hotel Versailles managing director, said earlier this year. “We want our guests to experience a property that is sophisticated and surprising, friendly and fancy, modern and memorable.”

The renovated hotel will offer 30 rooms and suites, meeting areas, event spaces and will include the “seasonally-driven restaurant” named Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.

ExploreRELATED: Versailles Inn owner will rebuild fire-ravaged hotel, restaurant.

The hotel also includes the 1819 Room, a large venue that can contain up to 200 guests. Nearby attractions, restaurants and entertainment are also offered for hotel guests.

People in attendance will hear from Olshan, Midmark President and CEO Jon Wells, Hotel Versailles’ Executive Chef Aaron Allen as well as city officials.

ExploreRELATED: Hotel Versailles to open in May, two years after fire ravaged building

