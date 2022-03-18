Historic Oakwood library completes year-long $5 million renovation

The basement has been dedicated to a children’s room and a section for teens, including a story-time corner and children’s terrace for outdoor programming. Two backlit stained glass windows were relocated from the upper floors, and a third was added from donated stained glass.

Caption The Oakwood Wright Library has undergone a yearlong restoration project, opening to the public April 2. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Caption The Oakwood Wright Library has undergone a yearlong restoration project, opening to the public April 2. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Built in 1939, the library is named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, as well as their sister Katharine, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

Wright Memorial Library has expanded several times in its 81-year history. However, one of the goals of the new project was to streamline each section into one historic and usable building.

“This community really values that history. Everybody feels that connection here, and that’s why we paid so much attention to bringing that historic feel deeper into the building,” said library director Kristi Hale. “I feel like the Wright family is very alive in this building and that we have set this building up for another 80 years. Not only preserving that history, but also making it usable and functional as a community space.”

The library will host a a community open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 2 so patrons can explore the renovated library, enjoy entertainment and activities, and learn about library services.