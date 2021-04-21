X

NEW DETAILS: Oakwood’s historic Wright library nears $1.5M renovation goal

Wright Memorial Public Library has received a $500,000 gift from an Oakwood native. STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD – Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood has reached more than 90% of its capital campaign goal of $1.5 million to renovate the historic site.

The Making an Impact capital campaign surpassed that mark with a $150,000 gift from The Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of The Dayton Foundation, officials said.

Private donations will supplement funds from a levy 67% Oakwood voters approved for renovations of the 81-year-old Far Hills Avenue facility that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The total cost of the renovation is about $5 million, said library Director Kristi Hale.

The Eichelbergers were longtime Oakwood residents. Jack Eichelberger was a prominent Dayton attorney and real estate entrepreneur. Sally Eichelberger was a member of the Dayton Women’s Club.

The 1.5-mill levy passed last year is expected to generate $474,307 annually and – with the private funding - will continue preservation work that was done in 2018 financed by $500,000 in donations, Hale has said.

The work three years ago renovated the “historic part” of the building, she said.

