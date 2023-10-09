Historic preservation fans, experts flocking to Dayton Arcade for conference

For the first time ever, the annual Preservation and Revitalization Conference is going to be held in Dayton.

The conference will be held at the Dayton Arcade from Tuesday to Thursday. It is expected to attract several hundred visitors.

This will be the 25th such conference, but the first to take place in Dayton. The event was supposed to be held in the Gem City in 2001, but it was cancelled due to the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The conference was held in Springfield a few years ago.

Presented by Heritage Ohio and the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office, the conference will have more than 40 educational sessions.

Topics will include historic architecture rehabilitation, downtown revitalization through a “Main Street approach,” architectural review, National Register of Historic Places information and financial incentives for rehabilitation.

Multiple tours of historic areas and places in Dayton will take place as well.

Registration for the conference is open for anyone interested in historic preservation, revitalization and the Ohio Main Street Program. A full conference ticket for non-members is $400.

The full conference schedule is available at heritageohioconference.com.

Sessions include:

I’m Hungry, Who’s Open: The evolving food & beverage landscape

Shane Anderson (owner of Ghostlight Coffee) and Dave Williams (vice president, development at Cross Street Partners) will discuss the importance of retail as one of the most important and most challenging tenancy for any development project or main street. “We will talk about needs from space, place, capital and lease structures. We will discuss how the post covid challenges have affected an already challenging business type addressing staffing, business format and general cost increases.”

Early Partnerships for Successful Restorations

Historic buildings aren’t built the same way modern buildings are, requiring specialists that understand their particular quirks and challenges when repairing or restoring them. Developing partnerships with qualified restoration specialists early on in the project can keep owners, the design team, and the contractors all on the same page while also meeting the Secretary of the Interior’s standards. This session (with Amanda Fuson, architectural designer) will cover what qualities to look for when hiring these specialists, how to identify and prioritize repairs, how early partnering with restoration specialists can ensure repair options meet the Secretary of the Interior’s standards, and the importance of developing mock-ups.

Top Tips for Successful National Register Nominations

Join Jim Gabbert, a National Park Service National Register reviewer, and the State Historic Preservation Office National Register staff to learn the newest, most helpful guidance for preparing great nominations for all types of properties. The federal and state team of presenters will engage the audience in an interactive discussion about the most important topics associated with successfully nominating properties to the National Register of Historic Places. Session topics will be useful to beginners and experienced professionals who want to nominate a property to the National Register.