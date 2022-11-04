Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Where: 4237 E. Social Row Road, Waynesville

Holiday Open House Weekend at Little Exchange Fine Gifts

When: 4:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

What: Holiday Open House Weekend 2022. Tickets required at $20 per 1 hour of shopping time. All ticket sales are a 100% donation to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Call 937-299-1561, stop in or visit thelittleexchange.org for tickets. Enjoy wine and bites while you shop in a space that has been transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland. Complimentary gift wrapping is available.

Where: 45 Park Ave., Oakwood

Explore New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

What: Holy Trinity Church’s Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar includes crafts, food, a silent auction, book and rummage sale, tyke shop, Santa Claus and more. Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000 in gift cards. Proceeds support Holy Trinity outreach programs in the community.

Where: Trinity Center, 266 Bainbridge St.

St. Francis Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

What: There will be crafts, a raffle, a Silent Auction, 50/50, lots of homemade baked goods and the fun game of Pick a Pop for all ages. A take out lasagna dinner will be held on Saturday only starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville.

Elissa Shrine Guild Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

What: Crafts and bake sale featuring crafts, vendors and a bake sale at

Where: Kettering Masonic Center, 2251 S. Smithville Road, Kettering. Interested crafters/vendors, contact Mary at 937-554-0133.

Art, Antiques and Craft Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12

What: 10th annual Art, Antiques and Craft Show Annual fundraiser sale features a room of beautifully aged things, a huge bake sale, a silent auction from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., a homemade delicious eat-in lunch and, of course, dozens of unique vendors and artisans offering quality items. All church proceeds go to local food missions and included this year is the World Central Kitchen. For more information, call 937-299-3539 or visit www.fairmontchurch.org or https://www.facebook.com/FairmontArtAntiqueCraftShow.

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

St. Matthew Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

What: Lunch counter, cookie walk, bake sale and multiple vendor booths.

Where: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Ascension Harvest of Values Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

What: There will be unique crafts, homemade décor, clothes, one-of-a-kind gifts, baked goods and so much more. Homemade lunch for purchase starting at 11 a.m. A large selection of basket raffles this year! Pictures of all the baskets can be found on the Ascension Parish website at www.ascensionkettering.org.

Where: Parish Activity Center (gym) at Ascension Catholic Church, 2001 Woodman Dr., Kettering

A Holiday Affair

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

What: The Tipp City Area Arts Council event “A Holiday Affair” is part of downtown Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering event. Over 20 vendors will be offering handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items—for every member of your family. The event is handicapped-accessible and will be held regardless of weather conditions. Free admission. For more information, call 937-422-2770 or go to www.tippcityartscouncil.com.

Where: Community Room of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Home and holiday décor, handmade crafts, food, raffles and more.

Where: Antioch Shrine Temple, 107 E. First St., Dayton

Credit: DAVID MOODIE Credit: DAVID MOODIE

55th Annual Sugarplum Festival of Trees

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

What: Event will showcase a spectacular array of trees available for bidding along with a silent auction. Food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Santa will be there too.

Where: Kettering American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering.

The Brightside Holiday Bazaar

When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 14

What: A thoughtfully curated, hip holiday shopping experience featuring local artisans, eco-friendly gifts, food, music, gift card bar, holiday inspired classes, and more! It’s not just shopping...it’s an experience!

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit: www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Christmas in Historic Springboro

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. -10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; noon - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

What: Christmas in Historic Springboro features shopping from local craft and retail vendors, music and entertainment from local organizations and a variety of food vendors. Saturday morning features the main event, which is a holiday parade, followed by the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the sleigh bell rings at noon.

Where: South Main Street from Central Avenue to Mill Street. For more information, visit springborofestivals.org.

Holiday Art Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

The Aullwood Audubon Holiday Art Fair will be held in the Marie S. Aull Education Center at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton.

What: Ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, hand-made soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds and Santas and much more. Visit the Aullwood Nature Store & Gift Shop for unique, educational and fun gifts with proceeds benefiting Aullwood’s education and conservation mission. Admission is free, and complimentary coffee and cookies will be available.

Where: Marie S. Aull Education Center at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

Holiday Expo 2022

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

What: Crafts, baked good, artisans, direct sale vendors and more.

Where: 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia.

The Indulge Holiday Event

When: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

What: Over 90 unique vendors and crafters, a fitness demonstration by Hoop Fitness, a free concert with Ed “Sax” Thomas, free health screenings, flu vaccinations and Mammograms by Premier Community Health. Masks are recommended. The ultimate shop small experience before hitting the mall.

Where: Fairgrounds & Event Center of Montgomery County, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton.

Christkindl Market at Front Street

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

What: Over 250 artists and small businesses featuring Outdoor Market Indoor studios, galleries, shops, selfies with Santa himself, Christmas Caroling, the Annual Tenant Holiday Light Contest, and more. Free parking and admission. Event is family and pet friendly.

Where: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton. For more information, visit frontstreet.art.

DECEMBER

Angel House Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

What: The public is invited to browse Angels in the Sanctuary, that will include dozens of angel collections artfully displayed in the sanctuary; shop for unique hand-crafted gifts offered by over 35 talented artisan vendors; enjoy the sounds of Christmas provided by various local musicians and vocalists beginning at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary; and enjoy a hot lunch at Eat at Joe’s Café. Proceeds from booth and table rentals and concessions will help purchase bunkbeds for the children at Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, Africa.

Where: Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City

A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

What: A Rosewood Holiday is back from hiatus this December. Featuring artists, demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser, there is something for everyone. Free admission. All proceeds from the event benefit Rosewood artists and the Kettering Parks Foundation.

Where: Rosewood Art Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Holly Days at the Arcade

When: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6-Thursday, Dec. 8

What: Event features a food and artisan market with over 30 vendors in the Rotunda as well as additional vendors, a community Lego Build hosted by Brixilated and a cash bar in The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. The Contemporary Dayton’s CoSHOP will be open featuring multicultural artists, woman creators and sustainable items. There will also be several local food trunks lining Fourth Street in front of the Arcade’s main entrance. The event is organized by Cross Street Partners and Culture Works. Free admission.

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W 4th St, Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Christkindlmarkt

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

What: Visit the Dayton Liederkranz Turner for the annual celebration of the centuries old Christmas market tradition that originated in Nuernburg, Germany. Quality vendors will offer hand crafted ornaments, hand made bath soaps and accessories, beer steins, amber jewelry from the Baltic, German collectible items, antiques, stained glass items, handcrafted pottery, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts, paper cut outs, etc. The annual Liederkranz Christmas Raffle will also feature many wonderful items. German lunch items, such as sausages and soups, holiday desserts and celebratory beverages will also be available for purchase.

Where: 1400 East Fifth St., Dayton,

Artisan Night at the Market

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

What: An evening of holiday shopping, music and good cheer. All vendors will have product on hand that will help shorten your holiday list.

Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Compiled by Vickie Harris.