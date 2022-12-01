Holiday theme: It takes a village

“We start getting questions on our Facebook page in the fall every year from the public asking where the location is this year,” Bourelle said. “When we announced that we are back this year; it was heartwarming to see all the posts sharing how glad they were to see it return. I think everyone is happy to resume normal traditions.”

For each year, a neighborhood is selected to be highlighted on the tour.

“It is fun to see the same groups of people each year at the tour. Of course, we get to see local friends and acquaintances but we also have people attend from well over an hour away,” Bourelle said.

“Our collection of zip codes is impressive. People love to tell us how many years they have been coming with their friend groups or how it is a traditional date day to kick off the holidays.”

This year’s self-guided tour features homes along South Second Street and Dow Street. Homes will be open Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. A preview night will be held Friday, Dec. 2.

Each home will be decorated in unique holiday style with the contribution of local designers. This year’s theme — It Takes a Village — is intended to highlight the spirit of community during the holidays and all year long.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of and are currently available for sale online at www.tippchristmas.com. Tickets are also available at the following businesses: Bodega Wine, Harrison’s Restaurant, Hock’s Pharmacy (Tipp City only), The Hotel Gallery and Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Proceeds from the tour are given to local nonprofits each year. After the event, the board meets to determine which nonprofits will benefit the year’s tour. Local nonprofits are welcome to submit a request for consideration to citvtippcity@gmail.com.

For more information on the event, email: citvtippcity@gmail.com or www.Facebook.com/Christmasinthevillage.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com