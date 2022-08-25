Holly Allen leaves chamber to join Dayton marketing business

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity serving clients alongside the team at The Ohlmann Group,” Allen said in the same release. “I am passionate about creating and implementing modern marketing solutions to help businesses grow, and I look forward to taking that work even further in my new role with a firm with such a stellar reputation.”

Allen is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton, a 2021 graduate of Empower and a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

She serves on the board of trustees of Muse Machine, the judging committee for Wright Dunbar Inc.’s Dayton Walk of Fame and as the marketing chair for the Doors of Compassion Committee, which raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

Allen earned her bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.