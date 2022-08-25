Holly Allen leaves chamber to join Dayton marketing business

Holly Allen has joined Dayton marketing business The Ohlmann Group, leaving her position as vice president of marketing and communication at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Ohlmann Group announced Thursday that Allen will be its new marketing strategist.
Allen will focus on developing marketing strategies and account management for the agency’s clients, the company said.
Allen brings to the agency experience as a reporter and morning anchor for WDTN-TV. And for the last eight years, Allen has led the marketing, communications and brand strategy at the chamber.
“Holly’s extensive experience in storytelling, content creation, communications and marketing strategy makes her a valuable addition to our talented team,” Linda Kahn, chief executive of The Ohlmann Group, said in the company’s announcement.
“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity serving clients alongside the team at The Ohlmann Group,” Allen said in the same release. “I am passionate about creating and implementing modern marketing solutions to help businesses grow, and I look forward to taking that work even further in my new role with a firm with such a stellar reputation.”
Allen is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton, a 2021 graduate of Empower and a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).
She serves on the board of trustees of Muse Machine, the judging committee for Wright Dunbar Inc.’s Dayton Walk of Fame and as the marketing chair for the Doors of Compassion Committee, which raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.
Allen earned her bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.
About the Author