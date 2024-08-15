Hollywood Gaming to celerate a decade of operations with weekend bash

The $125 million Hollywood Gaming site opened on Aug. 28, 2014 at Needmore and Wagner Ford roads in Dayton. Harness racing began that October, with simulcast viewing of harness and thoroughbred racing.

Regulated by the Ohio Lottery and taxed at 34%, the racino was to have 1,000 slot machines operating 24 hours a day. Sports betting opened with Barstool Sportsbook early last year.

Total net wins at the site exceeded $158.6 million in fiscal year 2024 (July 2023 to June 2024), according to the Ohio Lottery Commission. That’s up slightly from just over $153 million the previous fiscal year. (Net wins are net gaming revenues remaining after payout of prizes and promotional credits.)

Miami Valley Gaming, which opened in Lebanon in late 2013, saw $242.3 million in net wins in the most recent fiscal year.

“We are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to help celebrate our 10 years being part of the Dayton community,” said Vice President and General Manager Tim Kelly. “The entire team is excited to welcome not only the amazing bands that will take the stage but also the local charities and vendors that we have built relationships with during that time, in addition to our valued guests that have made it all possible.”

Admission to both events is free. All guests under 21 must use the lower racing entrance from the parking lot.