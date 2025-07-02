Homefull takes over Dayton’s men’s homeless shelter: Changes discussed

“We want to operate the shelter in a model that we feel the most comfortable with,” said Tina Patterson, the CEO of Homefull. “But those changes can’t happen at the flip of 12:01 a.m. It’s going to take a little while.”

St. Vincent de Paul Society last fall announced that it would stop operating Dayton’s homeless shelter for men on June 30, citing surging costs of operating the facility and other concerns. The shelter, located at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave. in southwest Dayton, first opened in 2009.

St. Vincent de Paul leaders also said they believe that the Gettysburg men’s shelter is too large, has critical issues with layout and building conditions and is in a bad location to properly serve homeless community members.

Patterson said Homefull worked for months to prepare for the transition, and there was essentially no disruption in services when it happened.

Patterson said she believes there is renewed energy and positivity at the shelter, partly because of new staff and a different approach to operations. She said Homefull will use a “housing first” model that is heavily focused on case management and support services.

One change at the shelter was Homefull’s decision to reestablish a farm outside the facility that one day could provide fresh produce to the organization’s full-service market, Gettysburg Grocery (GGs), which is fairly close by. Men at the shelter can help grow fresh food on the farm.

Patterson said the men’s shelter has capital needs, and right-sizing the facility may be discussed in the future. But she said it’s very important to develop effective strategies to tamp down on the flow of people experiencing homelessness.

“The conversation doesn’t just need to be about right-sizing the shelter,” she said. “It needs to be about right-sizing the full continuum.”

Poverty plays a big role in homelessness, and strong system coordination between organizations that help vulnerable community members is key, Patterson said.

“It is going to take more than one organization to end homelessness,” she said.

Patrick Bailey, assistant director of Montgomery County Human Services Planning and Development, said the goal is to make homelessness “rare, brief and one-time.” He said it’s important to always look for opportunities for improvement.

Patterson said it’s important to evaluate the homeless response system to determine if it is adequately equipped to house people based on community needs.

She said she looks forward to having conversations about the levels of resources dedicated to rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, independent living and drug treatment. She said other factors that play a role in homelessness include housing affordability, food access, wages and job opportunities.

Homefull has about 30 full- and part-time staff at the men’s shelter, and about a quarter of the employees were holdovers from St. Vincent de Paul’s time in charge, Patterson said.

Homefull used to be the provider of case management and support services at the Gettysburg shelter, until about six years ago.