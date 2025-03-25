Homefull to take over operations at Dayton men’s homeless shelter

Homefull, Inc. will take over operations at the men’s shelter on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton, Montgomery County leaders announced Tuesday.

The Montgomery County commission, in partnership with the Homeless Solutions Policy Board, on Tuesday approved a proposal to have Homefull, Inc. take on operations of the Gettysburg Gateway for Men Emergency Shelter.

“Ensuring that single men experiencing homelessness have a safe, secure place to go remains a top priority for Montgomery County, and we are committed to providing uninterrupted services throughout this transition process,” said Commission President Judy Dodge.

St. Vincent de Paul last year announced plans to cease operating Men’s Gateway Shelter by this summer, citing financial challenges and an end to federal emergency relief.

“While we have certainly moved through the continuum of care for homelessness all the way to food and other social determinants of health, we recognized that we couldn’t really pass by and not be committed to filling a gap that was going to be big and profound in this community,” Homefull, Inc. CEO Tina Patterson said at Tuesday’s commission meeting

Sleeping areas in the Gettysburg Gateway Shelter for Men in southwest Dayton. The shelter is a former jail complex, and the sleeping areas were previously used as jail pods. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The commission approved a request for proposals for men’s shelter operations earlier this year. A review team consisting of representatives from Montgomery County, the city of Dayton and the Gettysburg Neighborhood Group evaluated submissions and recommended Homefull, Inc.

According to the RFP, a new provider will take over the shelter no later than July 1.

On average, Gateway Men’s Shelter saw 229 men nightly between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, according to the RFP. Its next provider will be tasked with providing meals, maintaining the facility and more.

The county officials said they’re looking forward to collaborating with St. Vincent de Paul and Homefull, Inc. to ensure a smooth transition.

