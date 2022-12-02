Honda to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Ohio small-scale production site

The Marysville center that will build the vehicle was conceived as a small volume, specialty manufacturing site, focused on craftsmanship and hand-assembled vehicles, as Honda described the center.

Since opening in 2016, the center has been responsible for production of the Acura NSX supercar, Acura PMC Edition vehicles (including TLX, RDX and MDX) along with Honda Performance Development race cars.

“Our associates at the Performance Manufacturing Center have really enjoyed the opportunity to successfully introduce several specialty vehicles into the market,” said Gail May, leader of that plant. “This facility is perfect for production of a new Honda fuel cell electric vehicle.”

“Investing in American production and Ohio workers is part of the work we are doing to put in place a new pro-American, pro-worker industrial policy,” Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a separate announcement. “Honda and Ohio are taking another step in leading the country and the world in producing sustainable cars and electric technology that Americans will need and drive over the next century.”