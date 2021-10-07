‘We need your help now more than ever;’ hospital leaders plead for vaccinations, masks

“The patients that we’re seeing inside the walls of our hospitals right now are younger, sicker, and are having longer lengths of stay than what we’ve previously seen with other variants,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, the president of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, at a news conference Thursday morning. “The time has come to help us weather the next step of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, as we prepare to also manage our seasonal flu. The change in COVID’s nature and impact to our hospitals, and the overlay of a flu season means that we need your help now more than ever.”

For the past three weeks, area hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained between 350 and 390 patients at any given time, Hackenbracht said. As of Wednesday, there were 357 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in the west central Ohio region, 73 of whom were in intensive care units.