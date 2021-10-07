‘We need your help now more than ever;’ hospital leaders plead for vaccinations, masks

Local hospital leaders again pleaded with the public on Thursday to get coronavirus and flu vaccines and wear face masks, as hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain high in the region and an impending flu season threatens to stress already overworked health care staff.
“The patients that we’re seeing inside the walls of our hospitals right now are younger, sicker, and are having longer lengths of stay than what we’ve previously seen with other variants,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, the president of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, at a news conference Thursday morning. “The time has come to help us weather the next step of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, as we prepare to also manage our seasonal flu. The change in COVID’s nature and impact to our hospitals, and the overlay of a flu season means that we need your help now more than ever.”
For the past three weeks, area hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained between 350 and 390 patients at any given time, Hackenbracht said. As of Wednesday, there were 357 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in the west central Ohio region, 73 of whom were in intensive care units.
Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s, said the hospital is averaging 12 children hospitalized for COVID-19 per day, about three of them in the ICU and two of them on ventilators.
“Please, please tell everyone you know, get vaccinated. Get your COVID vaccine, get your flu vaccine, and don’t forget: wear your mask,” said David Gerstner, the Metropolitan Medical Response System coordinator for the Dayton fire department and immediate past president of the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council.
Deaths from COVID-19 are mostly preventable at this point, he said.
Hackenbracht painted a stark picture of what treating coronavirus patients is like for area health care workers.
“There’s a difference that we’re seeing with this patient population, and it’s impacting our frontline caregivers,” she said. “Today, staff are spending more time with patients that look like them, have a similar family or life experience or life circumstance. And today’s COVID-19 patient is just as likely as our frontline caregivers to have a son playing his first high school football game or their daughter planning for her wedding. These are the realities of the Delta variant inside the walls of our hospitals, and it is having a significant impact on the mental wellness and the health of our caregivers.”