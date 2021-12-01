dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hostage situation underway in Dayton following two-county pursuit

ajc.com

Local News
By Daniel Susco
37 minutes ago

Police are on the scene of an active hostage situation in Dayton following a pursuit that began in Clark County, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Crews are currently at Broadway and Germantown Pike.

The pursuit began in Clark County early this morning, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol joining the chase around 1 a.m., according to the OSHP Springfield Post.

In scanner traffic, crews described the chase winding its way around Dayton before stopping a little before 2 a.m.

Scanner traffic also said the vehicle had hit cruisers, and that during the chase stop sticks were deployed multiple times to pop the vehicle’s tires.

Crews described seeing a man and a woman in the vehicle over scanner traffic.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office declined to answer questions about the pursuit, but said it would release information later today.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
UD students raise money, grant wishes for three ill children
2
FBI warns of ‘bystander fatigue,’ says it was likely a factor in Oregon
3
Higher education incentives intend to keep students in college attract...
4
Ohio lawmakers try again to limit, halt COVID vaccine mandates
5
Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Ohio

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top