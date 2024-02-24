House in Tipp City destroyed by fire, more than $100K in damages

The fire was located on the first floor and the basement of the house with a large amount of smoke that extended to the second floor and attic.

“The fire spread to the first floor prior to our arrival,” Haller said. “The fire had gone unnoticed for a period of time due to the residents being away and the fire was under control in one hour.”

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Additional crews also noticed smoke conditions throughout the house upon their arrival.

“The fire was growing in the basement and visible from the first-floor window,” Haller said.

No injuries were reported.

“The crews extinguished the fire and performed a secondary search along with salvage and overhaul. Tipp City Electric secured power by pulling the meter,” he said. “Center Point Energy shut off natural gas service to the home. The water was shut off by Tipp City Water Department. The residents are displaced due to the fire and the utilities being secured.”

Damages are estimated at $75,000 to the property and $35,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West Milton, Vandalia, Bethel, Elizabeth Twp., Troy and Pleasant Hill crews assisted on scene as well.

Crews were on the scene for approximately eight hours.