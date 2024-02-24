1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Dayton

A person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Dayton.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 11:10 p.m. at North Paul Laurence Dunbar and Germantown streets, according to Montgomery County.
The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said.
It is unknown what led up to the crash.
Additional details were not available.
