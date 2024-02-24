BreakingNews
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Dayton

A person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 11:10 p.m. at North Paul Laurence Dunbar and Germantown streets, according to Montgomery County.

The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Additional details were not available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

