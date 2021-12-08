House passes updated $768M defense budget, w/ new Wright-Patterson spending

The House of Representatives passed the $768 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022 late Tuesday, including spending for a new $24 million child development center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Also included in the bill: $19 million for a new Army training center at Wright-Patterson, $4.7 million for a base-wide microgrid at Springfiel-Beckley Municipal Airport and a codification of the mission of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) located at Wright Patterson, to “perform research and to provide education to members of the Air Force and Space Force,” according to a release from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
Turner applauded the passage of the bill, which now moves to the Senate.
“I have worked to secure many advancements in this year’s defense bill for our dedicated service members serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including military construction funding for a new childcare center and Army Reserves readiness center as well as improvements to military family housing,” Turner said in a statement.
The bill passed by a tally of 363 to 70.
The legislation also includes a 2.7% pay increase for our service members, reforms how the military justice system prosecutes sexual assault and other serious crimes, and provides funding to modernize our nation’s nuclear triad and missile defense systems, Turner sai.d
“As our adversaries continue to expand and advance their defense programs and capabilities, it remains critical that we pass this NDAA to support our servicemembers, deter our adversaries, and bolster our national security. I am glad we are one step closer to sending the final FY22 NDAA to President Biden’s desk and I urge the Senate to vote on this bill immediately,” he said.
The act also authorizes the divestiture of C-130 aircraft to facilitate the remission of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Air Wing, located at Mansfield-Lahm Airport, as a Cyber Wing.
