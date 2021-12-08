House passes updated $768M defense budget, w/ new Wright-Patterson spending

Also included in the bill: $19 million for a new Army training center at Wright-Patterson, $4.7 million for a base-wide microgrid at Springfiel-Beckley Municipal Airport and a codification of the mission of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) located at Wright Patterson, to “perform research and to provide education to members of the Air Force and Space Force,” according to a release from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

Turner applauded the passage of the bill, which now moves to the Senate.