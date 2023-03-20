Housing Affordability: 5 key takeaways from our investigation

3. Average weekly private-sector earnings in the Dayton Metro Area increased to $1,034 by December, a 1.9% increase, which is just $19 more weekly compared to $1,015 a week in December 2021, according to data released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4. Experts and area residents say Dayton still ranks among the more affordable places to live compared to other metro areas, but with wages growing slower than rent and home prices, pressure is increasing particularly on low-income renters and first-time homebuyers.

5. Proposed solutions include several proposed state tax credits to encourage creating more workforce housing.

What do you think should be done to improve keep the Dayton region affordable? Take our survey below.