Housing growth on rise in Xenia; Honda plant could bring workers to region

Members of Xenia City Council have previously said in public meetings that they would rather emphasize redevelopment and revitalization of current and historic Xenia neighborhoods. However, the demand for housing means the city is now doing both.

“We really are taking an ‘all of the above’ approach,” Merriman said. “We can empirically demonstrate market demand not being met locally or in our immediate region for higher-end housing that just simply isn’t available.”

In addition to new residential developments, the city is currently developing a program to incentivize homeowners in historic neighborhoods to not just repair those homes, but to plant roots.

“In some cases, they’re beautiful historic homes that have fallen into disrepair,” Merriman said. “If it’s someone who wants to come in, do a minimal rehab and then rent the place out, that’s not helping. We want families to feel safe, and to reestablish themselves in these historic neighborhoods, and the key to that is having some ownership.”

The increase in housing development mirrors renewed interest in commercial development. Xenia Towne Square has long been a cornerstone of the city’s redevelopment efforts, and a $125 million project getting started there hopes to make Xenia’s downtown more of a destination for visitors across the region.

“Council has said from the get go, and the feedback we’ve gotten from the community is, we don’t want someone coming in and putting a couple of fast food restaurants and calling it a day. We want something high quality that matches the historic downtown but really adding value,” Merriman said.